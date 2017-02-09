Weather Advisory Issued from Central Appalachians to NYC

NYC, Baltimore,Philadelphia and other areas along the East Coast all set record high temperatures on Wednesday.

According to weather expects, these extremely mild temperatures are set to drop 15 to 30 degrees overnight as a nor’easter makes its way through the region.

The storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in areas stretching from central Appalachians to New England.

Meteorologists have said some parts of NYC could even experience a phenomenon called ‘thundersnow.’

Although rare, ‘thundersnow‘ occurs when the cold air is rising very rapidly.

Thus far, the heaviest snow is forecast for New York City tri-state area, southern New England and coastal Maine.

The Big Apple is still set to receive between six to 12 inches of snow, while parts of Long Island are still expected to see an inch or two more.

In preparation for the event more than 2,000 flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled by JetBlue, Delta, American Airlines.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the cancellation of all city schools for Thursday on Social Media sites including Facebook and Twitter.

Officials say that the system will be quick moving, with the snowfall stopping by Thursday at 1pm.

Thundersnow, also known as a winter thunderstorm or a thunder snowstorm, is an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain.

It typically falls in regions of strong upward motion within the cold sector of an extratropical cyclone. Thermodynamically, it is not different from any other type of thunderstorms, but the top of the cumulonimbus cloud is usually quite low.