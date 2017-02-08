Tom Brady and Family Back on Home Turf After Super Bowl Victory

Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady arrived in Boston on Monday.

The NFL MVP quarterback, wife Gisele Bundchen and his three adorable children returned to their home turf just one day after Brady and the New England Patriots a historic Super Bowl victory.

The pair were seen disembarking an Under Armour jet with their two adorable children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady’s sister, Nancy Brady, and her new husband Steve Bonelli, were also seen getting off the plane.

After the luggage was loaded into the vehicles, the Patriots star gave a baggage handler a cash tip with a thumbs up and a smile.

Meanwhile, Patriots defense coordinator, Matt Patricia , made sure he had the last laugh by wearing a clown T-shirt with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s face on it.

It’s no secret that there’s been tension between the Patriots franchise and Goodell, who penalized the entire team following the Deflategate scandal. Patricia’s shirt seemed to signify Brαdy and the Patriots getting the ultimate revenge by winning Super Bowl LI after Goodell fined the team $1 million in 2015.

Goodell also suspended Brαdy for the first four games of the 2016 season and denied the team two draft picks.