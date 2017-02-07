Texas Rangers Called in to Assist in Finding Tom Brady’s Stolen Jersey

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the 2nd most powerful politician in the state is determined to find the culprit who ripped off jersey worn by Tom Brady in Sunday’s greatest super bowl win in the history of the game.

The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit in the 3rd quarter to bet the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28 in overtime.

Patrick, has reportedly called in the Texas Rangers (the real deal not the baseball team) to aid in the recovery of the jersey. He has also vowed to use all necessary resources to assist. In a statement, Patrick mad reference to the thief “In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectible ever,'” Patrick said.

“It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department in this case.”

He added, “I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.” He means business!