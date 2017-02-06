Patriots Super Bowl Champions After an Amazing Comeback for a Victory

The New England Patriots make you “Proud to be an American.”

For the fifth time in Super Bowl History the Patriots, led by Tom Brady have claimed the NFL Championship Title!

For the first time, a Super Bowl needed overtime, and for the fifth time, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

This time, it took the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to do it, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston in Super Bowl LI.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time. Only six teams have boasted at least four Super Bowl MVPs, yet Brady now has four himself, breaking his tie with Joe Montana for the most ever by one player. If it hadn’t already started, I’d say it’s time to let the “greatest of all time” conversations commence, especially after he engineered the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Patriots 34 over Falcons 28!