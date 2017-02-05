Tom Brady Super Bowl LI Media Day Question, Who is Your Hero?

A Seven-year-old boy brought New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to tears when he asks him who his hero is. “My dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day.”
Led the New England Patriots to the their second NFL championship in three years with a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time. [2004]
Named as one of “People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People”. [2002]
Selected by the New England Patriots in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft (199th overall selection). He was slotted as the Patriots’ third-string backup QB, but was elevated to second-string when the Patriots reassigned Michael Bishop to NFL Europe.
With the New England Patriots’ record-breaking 18th consecutive regular season win and record 21st consecutive overall win including playoffs, Tom Brady’s record as Patriots starting quarterback as of October
2004 stood at 40-12 for the regular season, 3-0 in pre-Super Bowl playoffs (his appearance in the January
2002 AFC Title game was cut short in the second quarter to injury and Drew Bledsoe finished the game, a 24-17 Pats win), and 2-0 in the Super Bowl.
Was President George Bush’s guest at his 2004 State of The Union address, and got to sit next to First Lady Laura Bush.
Defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2005 playoffs, extending his post-season record to 10-0 and setting the record for most playoff wins by any QB in NFL history. (Brady’s streak ended the next week in a devastating loss to the Denver Broncos which also ended any hopes of the first three-peat in NFL history).
A die-hard New York Yankees fan, he used to wear a Yankee cap around in the Patriots locker room until someone told him that he shouldn’t.
Broke up with his girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. [December 2006]
His ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, gave birth to a boy on August 22, 2007 in Los Angeles. The baby is named John Edward Thomas (JET) Moynahan.
Named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2007.
Named the 2007 NFL Most Valuable Player; received 49 of 50 votes cast, with one vote going to Brett Favre.
Was in attendance at the Dallas Cowboy vs. San Fransisco 49er NFC Championship game as a child. That game was most memorable for “The Catch”, a pass from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark during the closing seconds which led the 49ers to their first Superbowl. 12/9/09: He and Gisele Bündchen became the parents of a boy, Benjamin.
Winner of the Associated Press 2010 NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, by unanimous vote. This was the first unanimous vote for this award since the AP began using a nationwide panel of media members.
Was awarded the NFL’s first unanimous choice for Most Valuable Player after the 2010 season. Son of Tom Brady Sr..
Graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. Other alumni are Barry Bonds and Greg Gutfeld.
Second child, daughter Vivian Lake Brady, was born on December 5, 2012.
Selected by the Montreal Expos as a catcher in the 18th round of the 1995 major league baseball draft (#507 overall). Did not sign with the team.
His unbeaten post-season streak was snapped when the Patriots were defeated by the Denver Broncos in the playoffs. [January 2006]
Won his seventh and eighth consecutive playoff games. First came a 20-3 Patriots defeat of the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a 41-27 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers; as of the Steelers game he was victorious in every playoff game of his career. [January 2005]
He and the Patriots lost to the rival Colts on their home field. Earlier in the season the Pats lost to the Carolina Panthers whom they beat in the Super Bowl in 2003. [November 2005]
In the course of leading the 2007 Patriots to the first 16-0 regular season finish in NFL history, he set a new NFL record for touchdown passes with 50, breaking the old record of 49 set by Peyton Manning three seasons earlier. He then proceeded to lead the Patriots into Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. [January 2008]
Tom Brady won his third Super Bowl, throwing two touchdown passes in the New England Patriots’ 24-21 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles. [February 2005]
Entering the New England Patriots bye week of the 2007 season, he had set a new club season record for touchdowns at 33 after nine games, shattering the 1961 mark of 31 set by Vito “Babe” Parilli. [November 2007]
Suffered a season-ending knee injury against Kansas City. Matt Cassel will be the Patriots’ starting QB for the rest of the season. [September 2008]
Debut of his men’s product, “Black Stetson”. [2009]
Brother-in-law of Kevin Youkilis.
His father is of Irish descent. His maternal grandfather was of half Swedish and half Norwegian ancestry, and his maternal grandmother was of Polish descent.
Suspended for the first 4 regular season games of the 2015 season without pay by the NFL for his role in the use of deflated footballs in the AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts (aka “Deflategate”). The New England Patriots were fined $1 million – the largest fine levied against a team in NFL history – and lost its 1st round pick in the 2016 draft, and its 4th round pick in the 2017 draft. Brady, whose agent claimed was “set up” by the NFL and the Colts, plans to appeal the suspension. [May 2015]
