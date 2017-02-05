Trump Attends Gala, Vows his Team will win ‘For the Safety of the Country’

The 2017 Red Cross gala…food, drinks, socializing and a touch of Political MAYHEM!

The president was attending the gala which took place at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida when the legal mayhem erupted over the president’s controversial immigration executive order. Despite the chaos… a somewhat defiant Trump declared his team will win ‘for the safety of the country’ while attending the event!



The Gala is a volunteer-led fundraiser that celebrates and raises funds to support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers.

The evening honors the heroes among us who have made significant impact by serving those who have served or are serving our nation. The event raises funds to support the American Red Cross’ preparedness, response and recovery programs.

INTERESTING……The event took place just days after the Red Cross announced that they “would provide basic support to stranded travelers affected by the order, including providing food and water at ports of entry; blankets, toiletries and other aid; and health, mental health and spiritual care services.”

The 45th president looked stony-faced and was confident the Department of Justice would win its recent appeal against the Seattle court ruling that temporarily suspended his foreign traveler ban.

Trump’s policy, which was only in place for a week, sparked worldwide protests before it was swiftly undone by one federal judge on Friday.

Trump’s Executive Order

Mr. Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspended the country’s refugee program for four months, stopped indefinitely the issuance of all visas to Syrians and halted for three months travel and immigration from a half-dozen other countries. The order caused confusion at airports, sparked protests and led to some U.S. residents being briefly detained.