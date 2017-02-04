Pregnant Tori Spelling Introduces New Family Member “It’s a Pig”

Reality star Tori Spelling on shared the news of their family member on Friday.

It’s not a baby….It’s a pig named Nutmeg!

The 43-year-old wrote to her 728,000-plus followers: ‘We have a new member of the family…Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared her journey to acquire the four-pound-oinker on her website ToriSpelling.com According to Spelling, she had been working with Oink Oink Mini Pigs, a Florida-based breeding farm for the piglets.

Tori, the daughter of late TV producer Aaron Spelling, is expecting her fifth child (a baby boy) with husband Dean McDermott, 50.

Tori Spelling Quotes

I do have odd habits. I check under my bed every night for the boogeyman. That’s just a little thing, though.

Clothes make me feel like a true princess!

I’m not afraid of a new look.

If I wasn’t acting, I would be a stylist definitely.

I always come back to blonde. Blondes, really sorry, do have more fun.

I remember begging my mother when she would come to school with the limo, I would ask her to drop me off a block away from school.

I felt a little insecure about my nose, I asked my mother if I could get it done, and she was very supportive and that was that.

Babies, a lot of babies. I wanna be a hands on mother completely. I don’t wanna be at work every day and have nanny take care of them, that is not my idea of motherhood, so I would like to have that happy balance.

Dean has a great thing saying about me, he says I’m a truck driver in a girl’s suit, which I think is very telling like I am the little girl, sweet, vulnerable and all that. And then you know I can swear like a truck driver, just be dirty and raunchy.

Comedy is what I do best, the crying, you know dramatic things, that is not my thing. I do physical comedy so I felt right at home.