Mariah Carey Seeks Revenge Burns Valentino Wedding Dress

Mariah Carey is literary firing back at ex-fiance James Packer.

The spend thirft (according to Packer) has used the dress in her new video “I Don’t.” In the video she burns the $250,000 Valentino wedding dress which she planned to wear on the ex-couple’s wedding day.

See Actual Photo Here

Adding insult to injury, Carey’s video was filmed at the former couples mansion in Calabasas.

#itsgettinhotinhere

The Aussie casino mogul, 49 and Carey became engaged in January….In October, while vacationing in Bora Bora, he dumped the Vegas Divia.

Francesca Eastwood Gets Threats for Burning Purse

Mariah Carey Marriages

Carey began dating Tommy Mottola while recording Music Box, and married him on June 5, 1993. After the release of Daydream in 1995 and the success that followed, Carey began focusing on her personal life, which was a constant struggle at the time. Carey’s relationship with Mottola began to deteriorate, due to their growing creative differences in terms of her albums, as well as his controlling nature. On May 30, 1997, the couple announced their separation, with their divorced finalized by the time Mottola remarried on December 2, 2000. Carey was in a three-year relationship with singer Luis Miguel from 1998 to 2001.

Carey met actor and comedian Nick Cannon while they shot her music video for her song “Bye Bye” on an island off the coast of Antigua. On April 30, 2008, Carey married Cannon in The Bahamas. At 35 weeks into her pregnancy, she gave birth to their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on April 30, 2011 via Cesarean section. In August 2014, Cannon confirmed he and Carey had separated a few months earlier. He filed for divorce on December 12, 2014, with the divorce becoming final in 2016. On January 21, 2016, Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer announced that they were engaged. In October 2016, it was announced that the engagement had ended.