Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Looking Good in Houston See You at the Game

Super Bowl LI Performance Lady Gaga

How is Lady Gaga preparing for the  Super Bowl LI   halftime show? 

Well we’re not sure… however, she was reportedly out and about in the host city of Houston, Texas.

She did take time for a photo shoot and appeared to have it all under control as she posed with a black Lamborghini, while showing the NFL some love by wearing one of their official league caps.

Lady Gaga crushed the national anthem at last year’s big game…Now she returns to the world’s biggest stage for the halftime show.

Watch Lady Gaga’s National Anthem Performance Here

#lookinggoodgaaga!

Will she upstage last year performance and leave the Super Bowl LI crowd in a state of GAGA?   Well she’s bringing the 90-year-old crooner, Tony Bennett to join her. Gaga, will also perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones, Therefore, I think it’s safe to say…the “odds are definitely in her favor.”

Super Bowl LI
Sunday, February 5, 6:30 PM on FOX
NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Country singer Luke Brian will sing the national anthem at this year’s game  Super Bowl LI.

FYI…  The last time the Super Bowl was in Houston, the words “wardrobe malfunction” entered the national lexicon after Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed during the show.  Lets hope there’s no encore!

Halftime shows are a tradition during American football games at all levels of competition. Entertainment during the Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), represents a fundamental link to pop culture, which helps broaden the television audience and nationwide interest. As the Super Bowl itself is typically the most-watched event on television in the United States annually, the halftime show has been equally-viewed in recent years: the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIX was viewed by 118.5 million (with the game itself peaking at 120.3 million at its conclusion).

Super Bowl Halftime History of Performers:

  • 2016 – Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Gustavo Dudamel, University of California Marching Band
  • 2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
  • 2014 – Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • 2013 – Beyonce.
  • 2012 – Madonna.
  • 2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash.
  • 2010 – The Who.
  • 2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
  • 2008 -Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
  • 2007 -Prince and the Florida A&M marching band.
  • 2006 – The Rolling Stones.
  • 2005  – Paul McCartney.
  • 2004 – Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake.
  • 2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting.
  • 2002 – U2.
  • 2001 – “The Kings of Rock and Pop” featuring Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.
  • 2000 – “A Tapestry of Nations” featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir.
  • 1999 – “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover.
  • 1998 – “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations.
  • 1997 – “Blues Brothers Bash” featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi. Also featuring “The Godfather of Soul” James Brown and ZZ Top.
  • 1996 – Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter.
  • 1995 – “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks.
  • 1994 – “Rockin’ Country Sunday” featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt.
  • 1993 – “Heal the World” featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt.
  • 1992 – “Winter Magic” including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill.
  • 1991 – “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featuring New Kids on the Block.
  • 1990 – “Salute to New Orleans” and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts’ characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas.
  • 1989 – “Be Bop Bamboozled” featuring 3-D effects.
  • 1988 – “Something Grand” featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker.
  • 1987 – “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”.
  • 1986 – “Beat of the Future.”
  • 1985 – “A World of Children’s Dreams.”
  • 1984 – “Super Bowl XVIII’s Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen.”
  • 1983 – “KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of color and sound).
  • 1982 – “A Salute to the 60s and Motown.”
  • 1981 – “A Mardi Gras Festival.”
  • 1980 – “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People.
  • 1979 – “Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands.
  • 1978 -“From Paris to the Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt.
  • 1977 – “It’s a Small World” including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue.
  • 1976 – “200 Years and Just a Baby” Tribute to America’s Bicentennial.
  • 1975 – “Tribute to Duke Ellington” with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band.
  • 1974 – “A Musical America” with University of Texas band.
  • 1973 – “Happiness Is.” with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman.
  • 1972 – “Salute to Louis Armstrong” with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team.
  • 1971 – Florida A&M band.
  • 1970 – Carol Channing.
  • 1969 – “America Thanks” with Florida A&M University band.
  • 1968 – Grambling State band.
  • 1967 – University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands.

