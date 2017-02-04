Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Looking Good in Houston See You at the Game

How is Lady Gaga preparing for the Super Bowl LI halftime show?

Well we’re not sure… however, she was reportedly out and about in the host city of Houston, Texas.

She did take time for a photo shoot and appeared to have it all under control as she posed with a black Lamborghini, while showing the NFL some love by wearing one of their official league caps.

Lady Gaga crushed the national anthem at last year’s big game…Now she returns to the world’s biggest stage for the halftime show.

Watch Lady Gaga’s National Anthem Performance Here

Will she upstage last year performance and leave the Super Bowl LI crowd in a state of GAGA? Well she’s bringing the 90-year-old crooner, Tony Bennett to join her. Gaga, will also perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones, Therefore, I think it’s safe to say…the “odds are definitely in her favor.”

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, February 5, 6:30 PM on FOX

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Country singer Luke Brian will sing the national anthem at this year’s game Super Bowl LI.

FYI… The last time the Super Bowl was in Houston, the words “wardrobe malfunction” entered the national lexicon after Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed during the show. Lets hope there’s no encore!

Halftime shows are a tradition during American football games at all levels of competition. Entertainment during the Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), represents a fundamental link to pop culture, which helps broaden the television audience and nationwide interest. As the Super Bowl itself is typically the most-watched event on television in the United States annually, the halftime show has been equally-viewed in recent years: the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIX was viewed by 118.5 million (with the game itself peaking at 120.3 million at its conclusion).

