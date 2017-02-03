Vice President Mike Pence Will Attend Super Bowl 51…Go Patriots!

Vice Presidnet Mike Pence Super Bowl 51

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly has big plans for the upcoming weekend!

According to sources, The White House has confirmed Mike Pence will attend Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday. 

Pence will be the fourth sitting vice president to attend a Super Bowl. Vice Presidents Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush and Al Gore each attended the NFL championship game while in office.

Mike Pence Super Bowl continued…

Security was already slated to be tight at Sunday’s event. The Department of Homeland Security had designated the Super Bowl as a top-tier national security event and federal officials have for months been involved in security planning and will help secure Houston’s NRG Stadium.

As for which team Pence will be pulling for…. nobody’s saying!  However if Trump has any executive sports orders…I’d say he’s telling his running mate to put his money on the Patriots.

Year No. Winner Opponents Score Location
2017 LI Texas
2016 L Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers 24-10 California
2015 XLIX New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks 28-24 Arizona
2014 XLVIII Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos 43-8 New Jersey
2013 XLVII Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers 34-31 New Orleans
2012 XLVI New York Giants New England Patriots 21-17 Indianapolis
2011 XLV Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 Texas
2010 XLIV New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts 31–17 Miami
2009 XLIII Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals 27-23 Tampa
2008 XLII New York Giants New England Patriots 17-14 Arizona
2007 XLI Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears 29-17 Miami
2006 XL Pittsburgh Seattle 21-10 Detroit
2005 XXXIX New England Philadelphia 24-21 Jacksonville
2004 XXXVIII New England Carolina 32-29 Houston
2003 XXXVII Tampa Bay Oakland 48-21 San Diego
2002 XXXVI New England St Louis 20-17 N Orleans
2001 XXXV Baltimore NY Giants 34-7 Tampa
2000 XXXIV St Louis Tennessee 23-16 Atlanta
1999 XXXIII Denver Atlanta 34-19 Miami
1998 XXXII Denver Green Bay 31-24 San Diego
1997 XXXI Green Bay New England 35-21 N Orleans
1996 XXX Dallas Pittsburgh 27-17 Tempe
1995 XXIX San Francisco San Diego 49-26 Miami
1994 XXVIII Dallas Buffalo 30-13 Atlanta
1993 XXVII Dallas Buffalo 52-17 Pasadena
1992 XXVI Washington Buffalo 37-24 Minneapolis
1991 XXV NY Giants Buffalo 20-19 Tampa
1990 XXIV San Francisco Denver 55-10 N Orleans
1989 XXIII San Francisco Cincinnati 20-16 Miami
1988 XXII Washington Denver 42-10 San Diego
1987 XXI NY Giants Denver 39-20 Pasadena
1986 XX Chicago New England 46-10 N Orleans
1985 XIX San Francisco Miami 38-16 Stanford
1984 XVIII LA Raiders Washington 38-9 Tampa
1983 XVII Washington Miami 27-17 Pasadena
1982 XVI San Francisco Cincinnati 26-21 Pontiac
1981 XV Oakland Philadelphia 27-10 N Orleans
1980 XIV Pittsburgh LA Rams 31-19 Pasadena
1979 XIII Pittsburgh Dallas 35-31 Miami
1978 XII Dallas Denver 27-10 N Orleans
1977 XI Oakland Minnesota 32-14 Pasadena
1976 X Pittsburgh Dallas 21-17 Miami
1975 IX Pittsburgh Minnesota 16-6 New Orleans
1974 VIII Miami Minnesota 24-7 Houston
1973 VII Miami Washington 14-7 Los Angeles
1972 VI Dallas Miami 24-3 N Orleans
1971 V Baltimore Dallas 16-13 Miami
1970 IV Kansas City Minnesota 23-7 N Orleans
1969 III NY Jets Baltimore 16-7 Miami
1968 II Green Bay Oakland 33-14 Miami
1967 I Green Bay Kansas City 35-10 Los Angeles

 

 

 

