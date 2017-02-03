Vice President Mike Pence Will Attend Super Bowl 51…Go Patriots!

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly has big plans for the upcoming weekend!



According to sources, The White House has confirmed Mike Pence will attend Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday.

Pence will be the fourth sitting vice president to attend a Super Bowl. Vice Presidents Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush and Al Gore each attended the NFL championship game while in office.

Security was already slated to be tight at Sunday’s event. The Department of Homeland Security had designated the Super Bowl as a top-tier national security event and federal officials have for months been involved in security planning and will help secure Houston’s NRG Stadium.

As for which team Pence will be pulling for…. nobody’s saying! However if Trump has any executive sports orders…I’d say he’s telling his running mate to put his money on the Patriots.