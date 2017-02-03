Damning Text Uncovered in the Baylor University Sexual Misconduct Allegations

More damming evidence has surfaced in the Baylor Football Sexual Allegations!
The latest reports add to the shadow of gloom and despair which continues to over the Universities Football Program.
A lawsuit filed against Baylor last week alleges that 52 “acts of rape” by 31 Baylor players, including five alleged gang rapes, took place at Baylor between 2011 and 2014.
Emails and text messages filed as part of the response (the second libel suit was filed by former director of football operations Colin Shillinglaw) reveal that Briles, Shillinglaw, other assistant coaches and even former athletic director Ian McCaw were all tied to a pattern of covering up wrongdoing by arranging cooperation from authorities and legal representation.
Newly uncovered text messages allegedly sent by ex-Baylor coach Art Briles show how poorly he handled situations where his football players were involved with drugs, guns and even an incident where a player exposed himself to a woman at a spa.
According to sources, Ex-Baylor football coach Art Briles and other former athletic officials tried to keep misconduct by football players hidden by creating a “see no-evil, report no-evil system,” a new court filing alleged Thursday, a day after the disgraced coach abruptly dropped his libel suit against school officials.
The filing, which came in response to a lawsuit by a former assistant athletic director, includes damning texts between Briles and other athletic officials as they dealt with multiple allegations against football players between 2011 and 2015.
On September 13 2013, Shillinglaw sent a text to Coach Briles about a player who got a massage and “supposedly exposed himself and asked for favors. She [masseuse] has a lawyer but wants us to handle with discipline and counseling.” Coach Briles’ first response was “What kind of discipline… She a stripper?” When Shillinglaw said the player made the request at a salon and spa while getting a massage, Coach Briles wrote, “Not quite as bad.”
On September 20, 2013, after a player was arrested for assault and threatening to kill a non-athlete, a football operations staff official tried to talk the victim out of pressing criminal charges. Meanwhile, Coach Briles texted Athletics Director Ian McCaw: “Just talked to [the player] – he said Waco PD was there – said they were going to keep it quiet – Wasn’t a set up deal… I’ll get shill (Shillinglaw) to ck on Sibley (local attorney Jonathan Sibley).” Athletics Director Ian McCaw replied: “That would be great if they kept it quiet!”
The lawsuit also claims the program used sex to sell the program to potential recruits with players arranging for “women, alcohol and illegal drugs” to be available for recruits at off-campus parties.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.