Beyonce Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, She’s Having Twins!

Beyonce has confirmed tabloid rumors regarding her pregnancy.

The singer revealed she is pregnant with twins via her social media, Instagram account.

Sporting a bra, underwear and a baby bump…The mother of one shared a photo and message in which she said ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters‘

The celebrity couple, Beyonce and Jay Z, have a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy.

Beyonce Quotes:

“Bootylicious” I wrote that because, at the time, I’d gained some weight and the pressure that people put you under, the pressure to be thin, is unbelievable. I was just 18 and you shouldn’t be thinking about that. You should be thinking about building up your character and having fun and the song was just telling everyone just forget what people are saying, you’re bootylicious. That’s all. It’s a celebration of curves and a celebration of women’s bodies.”

“Who I am on stage is very, very different to who I am in real life. But I don’t see that having a sexy image when you are on stage means that you don’t love God. No one knows what I’m really like from that. I like to walk around with bare feet and I don’t like to comb my hair. I’m always so glammed up and so diva on stage and that’s what they see. People don’t understand that… No one knows my personal relationship with God and it’s not up to me to prove that to anyone.” -Beyonce

“For me, it’s about the way I carry myself and the way I treat other people. My relationship and how I feel about God and what He does for me, is something deeply personal. It’s where I came from, my family, I was brought up in a religious household and that’s very important to me. But I understand the mentality of people. I know that people judge others based on certain things. I know how celebrities really are. I’ve done it too. You meet people – rock stars, rappers, whoever – who you have seen on television and you go into their homes and they are regular people, just like everyone else.” -Beyonce

“Not because one person wants to go solo. Or not because we don’t like each other. Or because we’re not selling records anymore. But because it has to end at a certain point.

We all have our imperfections. But I’m human and you know, it’s important to concentrate on other qualities besides outer beauty.” -Beyonce