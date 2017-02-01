Taylor Swift Gives Herself Beauty Props for her Glitter Lipstick Video Trend

According to pop singer Taylor Swift…she was rocking glitter lipstick in her music videos long before the trend began.

The 27-year-old made her beauty declaration in a behind-the-scenes clip released Wednesday.

The 90-second video gives another look into her new single from her ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which she recorded with former “One Direction” singer Zayn Malik.

[on the Britney Spears perfume she wore] The coolest girl in school wore Britney Spears’ Fantasy, and I had to copy her.

People haven’t always been there for me, but music always has.

I never want to change so much that people can’t recognize me.

When I was a little girl I used to read fairy tales. In fairy tales you meet Prince Charming and he’s everything you ever wanted. In fairy tales the bad guy is very easy to spot. The bad guy is always wearing a black cape so you always know who he is. Then you grow up and you realize that Prince Charming is not as easy to find as you thought. You realize the bad guy is not wearing a black cape and he’s not easy to spot; he’s really funny, and he makes you laugh, and he has perfect hair.

There’s more to life than dating the boy on the football team.

I’m intimidated by the fear of being average.

Everyone I know has had fair warning! I’ve always written about who’s spending time with me, so if they get into any kind of a relationship with me, they know what they’re getting into.

There is a strength in letting bygones be bygones. It was therapeutic to write and perform. Sometimes it’s best not to say anything. I just save it for the music.

Love is fascinating. Wishing for it, pining for it and the anger that comes when you lose it. I used to think that I could figure out some pattern to love, like if you don’t text a guy back for a half-hour, he’ll like you more. But there is no pattern. Absolutely nothing is predictable in love.

No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.

Almost every time I put something out, there’s the word ‘too’ put in front of it – too pop, too country, too rock. So I’ve kinda stopped worrying about it. I’d rather be too something than not enough something.

There’s a special place in Hell for women who don’t help other women.

I see myself as kind of this girl who writes songs in her bedroom. You can dress it up all you want and you can put together an amazing theatrical production; you can become a better performer as time goes by, and you can try to excite people. But I’m always going to be a girl who writes songs in her bedroom in my own personal perception of myself.

My mom named me Taylor because she thought I would probably end up in corporate business and she didn’t want any kind of executive, boss, manager to see if I was a girl or a boy if they got my resume.

If I’m in the mood to be held accountable for every single article of clothing on my body – whether it matches, if it clashes, if it’s on trend – then I go out. If I’m not interested in undergoing that kind of debate and conversation – regarding how I’m walking, whether I look tired, how my makeup is right, what’s that mark on my knee, did I hurt myself? – I just don’t go out.

[on her female fans] They’re discovering the music that tells them how they are going to live their lives and how they should feel and how it’s acceptable to feel. I think that that’s kind of exciting.

I struggle to find a woman in music who hasn’t been completely picked apart by the media, or scrutinized and criticized for aging, or criticized for fighting aging. It just seems to be much more difficult to be a woman in music and to grow older. I hope that I will choose to do it as gracefully as possible.

There were times when, in middle school and junior high, I didn’t have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always.

This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.

I’m thankful that when I go to bed at night that I have been myself that day.