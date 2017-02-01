How does a former President escape all the Washington turmoil? He heads to paradise!

Michelle and Barack Obama traveled from a long weekend in Palm Springs to one of the two private islands owned by billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Necker Island, a 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands just north of Virgin Gorda.

Mosquito Island is situated on 125 acres of stunning paradise and surrounded by turquoise Caribbean waters. It too is located off the coast of Virgin Gorda. He has long been a favorite for scuba divers and sailors. For many years the island was the location of a sail-in dive resort named Drake’s Anchorage.

They were spotted on a neighboring British Virgin Island Tuesday enjoying lunch.

‘President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,’ according to a statement released by his post-presidential office.

‘Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,’ Obama said.

Obama issued a statement saying he would jump into the political fray when ‘core issues’ are at stake, invoked ‘comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions.’

‘With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,’ according to the statement.