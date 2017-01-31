Uber Drivers Quit After CEO Supports Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban

Uber drivers are putting it in park because in protest of the company’s response to the recent “Muslim ban.’ and the CEO’s relationship with President Trump — and they’re fleeing to the competition.

According to sources many feel that CEO Travis Kalanick “continues to be feeble in making a strong stance against the President’s policies.”

Drivers in California, New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, along with thousands of custormers have joined the #DeleteUber movement.

Uber has yet to comment on drivers bolting, but pointed out Kalanick sent a company-wide memo Friday night stating Trump’s ban was wrong, and he intended to discuss it with the President later this week.

Uber Technologies Inc. is an American worldwide online transportation network company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It develops, markets and operates the Uber app, which allows consumers with smartphones to submit a trip request, which the software program then automatically sends to the driver nearest to the consumer, alerting the driver to the location of the customer. Drivers use their own personal cars. As of August 2016, the service was available in over 66 countries and 545 cities worldwide. The app automatically calculates the fare and transfers the payment to the driver. Since Uber’s launch, several other companies have replicated its business model, a trend that has come to be referred to as “Uberification“.

The legality of Uber has been challenged by governments and taxi companies, who allege that its use of drivers who are not licensed to drive taxicabs is unsafe and illegal; some taxi driver unions have called drivers “pirate taxis”.