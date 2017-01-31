Trump Fires Democratic Attorney General Appointee Sally Yates

Donald Trump has taken his notorious “Your Fired” quote to the White House.

President Donald Trump has fired the acting Attorney General after she refused to defend his controversial immigration order. Trump accused Yates of ‘betraying’ America after she directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump’s so called ‘Muslim ban’ on Monday.

Yates said she was not convinced the “order was lawful.”

Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been appointed as her replacement until Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the Senate.

Trump followed up just two hours later by sacking Daniel Ragsdale – the Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He was replaced by Thomas Homan.

About Sally Yates

Sally Yates served as a United States Attorney and later United States Deputy Attorney General, having been appointed to both positions by President Barack Obama. She served as Acting United States Attorney General from January 20, 2017 until her dismissal by President Donald Trump on January 30, 2017, following her order to the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s immigration-related executive order in court.

About Daniel Ragsdale

Daniel H. Ragsdale is an American law official and the current Deputy Director of the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) since May 2012. He was named Acting Director of Immigration & Customs Enforcement on January 20, 2017 and later dismissed on January 30, 2017, by President Donald Trump and remained deputy director.