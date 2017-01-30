Who is Matt Ryan?

Heading into the first Super Bowl of his ​ exemplary career , unlike Tom Brady on the Patriots, not that many people know about Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan.

He began his NFL career after spending four years at Boston College where he was named the ACC Player of the Year in his Senior season in 2007. This article will take a look at the Falcon’s star quarterback career so far and how he is primed to cement his legacy with a win this Super Bowl.