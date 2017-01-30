RESISTANCE to US President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and crackdown on Muslim immigration has mounted quickly, with protests spreading across the country and the first legal challenge filed to an order branded as blatantly discriminatory.

Around 2,000 angry protesters flocked to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a dozen travellers were detained there, including two Iraqi men on Sunday, shortly after Trump signed the travel ban.

Bella and Gigi Hadid reportedly joined the chorus of protesters in NYC Sunday, to voice their contempt for President Trump’s resent anti-Muslim ban.

Large protests also took place at the main airports for Washington, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas, where USA Today said about 50 people were detained.

Mr Trump’s rival in his successful White House bid Hillary Clinton lent her support to the protests.

The 2 models were out on the street … Bella holding a sign that read, “We are all humans”, as Gigi chanted, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”