Kal Penn Syrian Refugees Fundraiser in the Name of that “D∂mn Internet Troll”
01/29/2017
BBParks
Actor Kal Penn is in hopes of raising tens of thousands of dollars for Syrian refugees “in the name of an internet troll who attacked him on social media.”
His money raising campaign is on Crowdrise. Thus far, he has raised $151,084.
The Indian-American star, who served as an aide in the Obama administration, was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after posting about President Trump’s abhorrent executive order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
“Families are being torn apart. Shame on us,” wrote Penn. “What Donald Trump and the Republican Party are doing is wholly un-American.”
The Designated Survivor star wrote in a tweet: ‘To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian refugees in your name’.
Thousands of protesters have rallied at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport in response to President Trump’s executive order preventing travellers from a number of Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
