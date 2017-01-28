Selena Gomez Enjoys “The Weekend” With a Little Italian Zest
01/28/2017
BBParks
Selena Gomez and her new found boyfriend Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka “The Weekend,” are reportedly a “huge deal” in Italy.
The couple were spotted in Florence ond Friday. They were taking in a little Italian culture at the famed Uffizi Gallery Museum. The gallery is a prominent art museum located adjacent to the Piazza della Signoria in central Florence, region of Tuscany, Italy.
According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, when Selena and her beau arrived, there were about 20 people waiting to get in. They were pushed aside so that the Hollywood lovebirds could get out.
There was at least one bodyguard with them.
Selena Gomez Gossip News and Trivia
- Discovered by Disney in a nationwide casting call.
- Sings the theme tune to her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place (2007).
- Has six dogs: Chip, Willy, Fina, Wallace, Chaz and Baylor.
- Her mom, Mandy Teefey, remarried, in 2006, to Brian Teefey.
- Wears a purity ring that says “True Love Waits”.
- Her father is of Mexican descent. Her mother, who was adopted, is of part Italian ancestry.
- Her mom gave birth to her at the age of 16.
- Her parents divorced when she was five years old.
- She was named after Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who died almost three years after Gomez was born.
- She went to Danny Jones Middle School located in Texas.
- Her first name means “moon” in Greek.
- She is a huge fan of Johnny Depp and Lady Sovereign.
- Both her family and Fernanda Romero are from the same town in Mexico.
- Used to do a YouTube show with best friend Demi Lovato called “The Demi and Selena Show”.
- Has a song about her on YouTube called “Selena Gomez” by Greg Kurka.
- Involved with the charity Raise Hope for Congo which helps raise awareness about the violence against Congolese women.
- Participated in the “Runway for Life” benefit for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospial. [2008]
- Was named the youngest ambassador to UNICEF at age 17 (2009).
- Lead singer of the band Selena Gomez & The Scene.
- She and her mom, Mandy Teefey said good-bye to friends and family in Grand Prairie, TX, to start a new Life in Los Angeles, after hearing the life-changing news of Selena’s new role on Wizards of Waverly Place (2007).
- Is a fan of Britney Spears and considers Britney to be one of her idols.
- Huge fan of Fefe Dobson, she covered one of Dobson’s tracks “As a Blonde” on her album “Kiss and tell” and Fefe also co-wrote Selena’s hit single “Round and Round”.
- For her 2011 music video “Love You Like A Love Song”, Gomez had horses spray-painted pink.
- This led to accusations from PETA and singer Pink about the treatment of the animals.
- Hospitalized with nausea and terrible headaches after appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (1992). She was later diagnosed with physical exhaustion and food poisoning [June 13, 2011].
- Is friends with Demi Lovato since they met on July 22, 1999 on a casting for Barney & Friends (1992). Later, they worked together on Princess Protection Program (2009) and Sonny with a Chance (2009). Also directed, together, The Demi and Selena Show (2008).
- Was in on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from December 2010 to January 2013.
(December 16, 2011) Her mother Mandy Teefey miscarried her future younger half-sister who was due to be named Scarlett J. Teefey at 16 weeks of pregnancy.
- Has 2 younger half-sisters – Gracie Elliot Teefey (b. June 12, 2013) via her mother, Mandy Teefey, and her 2nd husband, Brian Teefey; and Victoria Gomez (b. June 25, 2014) via her father, Ricardo Gomez, and his 2nd wife, Sara Gomez.
- Appeared in a commercial for Borden milk. [2009]
- Ranked #19 on Maxim’s “Hot 100” of 2014 list.
- The first to reach 100 Million Instagram Followers.
- Met Demi Lovato on the set of “Barney & Friends”.
