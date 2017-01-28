Selena Gomez Enjoys “The Weekend” With a Little Italian Zest

Selena Gomez and her new found boyfriend Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka “The Weekend,” are reportedly a “huge deal” in Italy.

The couple were spotted in Florence ond Friday. They were taking in a little Italian culture at the famed Uffizi Gallery Museum. The gallery is a prominent art museum located adjacent to the Piazza della Signoria in central Florence, region of Tuscany, Italy.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, when Selena and her beau arrived, there were about 20 people waiting to get in. They were pushed aside so that the Hollywood lovebirds could get out.

There was at least one bodyguard with them.

