Baylor Football Players Allegations of 52 Rapes from 2011 through 2014

The nation’s largest Baptist university has been gripped by the on-going scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of school President Ken Starr in 2016.
Baylor University is facing damaging allegations following reports which claim that in four-year period members of their football team ‘committed 52 rapes.
A former student has filed a federal lawsuit against Baylor University, claiming her alleged rape was just one of 52 that occurred at the hands of the school’s football players between 2011 and 2014.
Identified only as Elizabeth Doe in the lawsuit, the woman accused Baylor’s former football players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman of brutally gang raping her, court documents state.
But Doe claims her rape was not an isolated incident, and the lawsuit states a culture of sexual violence was created and maintained by a number of school policies.
The lawsuit claims that in four years, Doe was ‘aware of at least 52 acts of rape by not less than 31 different football players’ – numbers that are significantly higher than those previously cited by Baylor officials.
The Facts: Baylor Football Players Rape Allegations
- Identified only as Elizabeth Doe in the lawsuit, a former student filed a lawsuit against Baylor University for Title IX violations and negligence.
- She said she was raped in 2013 by two former football players after a party.
- According to the lawsuit, campus officials didn’t investigate her case until 2015.
- Lawsuit also claims her rape was just one of 52 that occurred at Baylor between 2011 and 2014; the numbers are much higher than those cited by school officials.
- Audit found 17 reports of rapes involving 19 players between 2012 and 2015.
- Coaches ‘used sex to sell the program’ to high school recruits, the lawsuit states,
- The lawsuit alleges football program operated under a ‘show’em a good time’ policy, and recruits were also taken to strip clubs and offered alcohol and drugs,
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.