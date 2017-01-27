Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Exhibiting Bizarre Behavior

British born actress and model Mischa Barton was hospitalized Thursday morning after friends and neighbors expressed concern about her exhibiting some bizarre behavior.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Barton who starred on the popular Fox television show, The O.C. (2003) (2003 to 2007) was reportedly wearing only a dress shirt and a tie when she was observed hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood. She was ranting about the world shattering, Ziggy Stardust and her mother, Nuala, being a witch!

Sources say that at one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!

She was voluntarily transported for a mental evaluation. Thus far there has been no update on her condition. This isn’t the first time she has experienced an episode such as this. In 2009, she was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold…

