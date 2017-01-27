Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Exhibiting Bizarre Behavior
01/27/2017
BBParks
British born actress and model Mischa Barton was hospitalized Thursday morning after friends and neighbors expressed concern about her exhibiting some bizarre behavior.
According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Barton who starred on the popular Fox television show, The O.C. (2003) (2003 to 2007) was reportedly wearing only a dress shirt and a tie when she was observed hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood. She was ranting about the world shattering, Ziggy Stardust and her mother, Nuala, being a witch!
Sources say that at one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!
She was voluntarily transported for a mental evaluation. Thus far there has been no update on her condition. This isn’t the first time she has experienced an episode such as this. In 2009, she was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold…
Mischa Barton Gossip News and Trivia:
- Older sister of Hania Barton & younger sister of Zoe Barton.
- ‘It Girl 2003’, according to Entertainment Weekly’s ‘It List’ for top Creative People in Entertainment.
- Mischa Barton is half English and half Irish.
- Born in London, England, but moved to New York when she was still a toddler.
- Attended The Professional Children’s School in Manhattan, New York. Was reportedly a straight-A student.
- Mischa Barton had aspirations to attend the Yale School of Drama in New Haven, Connecticut after graduation from high school.
- Her favorite book: A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole.
- Her favorite author: William Shakespeare, George Orwell.
- Her favorite movies: Say Anything… (1989), Almost Famous (2000), The Godfather (1972) and The Graduate (1967).
- Pet: Angelo, a cat.
- Older sister, Zoe Barton, is a barrister in London.
- Mother’s name is Nuala.
- As a child, she was a model with Ford Modeling agency, along with Lindsay Lohan.
- Named #33 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2005 list.
- Younger sister is an aspiring singer.
- Has a song named after her on Rozino Smith’s 2005 album, “Blurry Summer”; entitled “Mischa Barton”.
- Ranked as #52 in FHM’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2005” special supplement. (2005)
- Is a dual British and American citizen.
- Has a dog that she calls Ziggy.
- Would like to go back overseas to birthplace, London, England, and study more acting for a year.
- Named #32 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement. (2006).
- Childhood friend of Brenda Song and Ashley Tisdale.
- Her favorite town is Paris.
- Lives in the Hollywood Hills and in Tribeca, New York. [2007]
- Ranked #49 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2007 list.
- Arrested in West Hollywood, California on December 27, 2007 and could be charged with possession of a controlled substance, drunk driving and possession of marijuana. Has been released from jail.
- Sentenced on April 10, 2008 to three years of unsupervised probation stemming from her DUI arrest on December, 2007.
- Ranked #22 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2008 list.
- Hospitalized for psychiatric observation in California [July, 2009].
- In early 2009, at the age of 23, she had her ears pierced for the very first time especially for her role as Sonja Stone in The Beautiful Life: TBL (2009). She agreed to have them done at the producer’s request so that Sonja would be able to wear the same pierced earrings as other models in various fashion show scenes.
- Good friend of Nicole Richie.
- Is best friend of Rachel Bilson.
- She turned down the role of Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl (2007), which was later given to Michelle Trachtenberg.
- She has plans to launch her own clothing line in 2011.
- Divides her time between Los Angeles and London.
- Modeled as Stevie Lake for a few of the covers for the popular book series, The Saddle Club, by Bonnie Bryant.
- Was born in the same hospital as Hugh Grant. The two worked together on Notting Hill (1999), when she was 12-years-old.
- Suing her mother, Nuala, for allegedly mishandling her career, defrauding her of pay and royalties, and exploiting her fame. Barton is seeking up to three times in compensation what she claims to have been defrauded, as well as unspecified punitive damages. [April 2015]
