Missing Aspiring Realtor Laura Lynne Stacy Found Dazed and Confused

UPDATE: Missing Hollywood Hills resident Laura Lynne Stacy has been found alive, according to authorities. Stacy, who recently moved to Los Angeles from Colorado, had been missing since Sunday. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the reports that Stacy had been located alive.

Watch News Video Here

A 28-year-old woman, who was identified as Laura Lynne Stacy was found walking along a freeway about 60 miles from her home after she went missing three days ago.

Laura Lynne Stacy’s roommate last saw her leaving their Hollywood Hills, California, apartment on Sunday and her parents grew increasingly worried after she stopped responding their texts.

Her cell phone was recovered in a puddle about 30miles away from her home on Monday, and the mystery deepened when her car was found abandoned along a highway in Lancaster.

Authorities said Stacy was found on Wednesday, and the was taken to the hospital for a precautionary medical check, FOX news reported.