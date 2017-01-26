Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
01/26/2017
BBParks
Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose witty and graceful performances on two top-rated television shows in the 1960s and ’70s died on Wednesday in Greenwich, Conn.
She was 80.
Her family said her death, at Greenwich Hospital, was caused by cardiopulmonary arrest after she had contracted pneumonia.
Ms. Moore faced more than her share of private sorrow, and she went on to more serious fare, including an Oscar-nominated role in the 1980 film “Ordinary People” as a frosty, resentful mother whose son has died. But she was most indelibly known as the incomparably spunky Mary Richards on the CBS hit sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Broadcast from 1970 to 1977, it was produced by both Ms. Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, who later ran NBC and who died on Nov. 28.
At least a decade before the twin figures of the harried working woman and the neurotic, unwed 30-something became media preoccupations, Ms. Moore’s portrayal — for which she won four of her seven Emmy Awards — expressed both the exuberance and the melancholy of the single career woman who could plot her own course without reference to cultural archetypes.
The show, and her portrayal of Mary as a sisterly presence in the office, as well as a source of ingenuity and humor, was a balm to widespread anxieties about women in the work force.
Continue reading the main story
It modeled a productive style of coed collegiality, with Ms. Moore teasing out the various ironies known to any smart woman trying to keep from cracking up in a world of scowling male bosses and preening male soloists. Read full story here
Mary Tyler Moore Gossip News and Trivia
- Broke a bone in her wrist while filming Mary and Rhoda (2000).
- Her sister, Liz, was born 3 months earlier than her own son. Elizabeth was born March 20, 1956, and Richie was born July 3; both in Los Angeles at Queen of Angels Hospital.
- Left dancing for acting because it “lacked the spotlight,” and she “really wanted to be a star.”
- First TV appearance was in 1955 as “Happy Hotpoint” the Hotpoint Appliance elf, in commercials aired during the The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet (1952) TV show.
- Strong animal rights activist.
- Entered Betty Ford clinic for “Social Drinking Habit”. [1984]
- Son Richie’s death in 1980 considered accidental, not suicide (hair trigger on gun went off – gun later removed from market for same reason).
- Celebrity sponsor of the Great American Meatout, March 20, 2001.
- Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (insulin dependent) at age 33.
- She recently testified before Congress (along with actors Kevin Kline and Jonathan Lipnicki and former astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13) calling for an increase in funding for diabetes research and support embryonic stem cell research, which she called “truly life affirming.” Also present in the hearing room were about 200 children with diabetes and their families, who were in town for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International Children’s Congress 2001. [2001]
- Told David Letterman that her (and others’) nickname for Dick Van Dyke when they did the The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) together was Penis Von Lesbian, a play on his real name.
- Bronze statue capturing her character Mary’s signature hat-toss went on display May 8, 2002 at the Minneapolis intersection where the scene for Mary Tyler Moore (1970) was originally filmed. On hand for the ceremony, Moore tossed her tam, but this time, into an appreciative downtown crowd.
- Founded MTM Enterprises in 1969 with ex-husband Grant Tinker. Sold the company in 1990.
- Appeared in the Broadway play “Sweet Sue” in 1988 with Lynn Redgrave and a fully nude Barry Tubb.
- Mary Tyler Moore portrayed the first Sam, who was in charge of the answering service on CBS Television’s Richard Diamond, Private Detective (1957). Only her voice and her legs were known to the viewer.
- Walked out of the Neil Simon play “Rose’s Dilemma” in December, 2003, citing problems with the playwright. Reportedly he sent her an insulting note prior to an appearance regarding her failure to memorize lines. The problem was that he had kept rewriting her lines and expected her to learn them on the spot. She was replaced by actress Patricia Hodges, but the play closed two months later to poor reviews.
- Was named as “Queen of Brooklyn” at the Welcome Back to Brooklyn Festival in 1996
- Was paired with Richard Chamberlain in 1967 for “Holly Golightly,” a musical adaptation of Truman Capote’s earlier novel (and film), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). When it became obvious during pre-Broadway tryouts that no amount of play-doctoring was going to save a potentially disasterous show, producer David Merrick announced that he was closing the show one week prior to it’s scheduled Broadway opening, as he put it, “out of consideration for the audience.”
- Was a heavy smoker during the time The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) was in production. Has since quit. She was trying to quit smoking during filming directed by Carl Reiner when she discovered that she was going to be off-screen for the majority of the episode.
- She won Tony Awards in 1980 and in 1985. She won in 1980 after taking over the lead in the play “Whose Life Is It Anyway?”. She was so good that she was given a special Tony because she was not eligible for a traditional nomination due to being a replacement performer. She won in 1985 when her company, MTM, backed the revival of the play “Joe Egg”.
- MTM’s mascot is a cute orange-striped kitten named Mimsie.
- The kitten that was the mascot for Mary’s company, MTM Enterprises, would meow at the end of all MTM shows. In addition, it would even “wear costumes” reflecting the theme of the MTM show: At the end of each St. Elsewhere (1982) episode, the kitty is seen wearing a surgical mask and it had a policeman’s hat tilted on its head at the end of Hill Street Blues (1981) and Sherlock Holmes’ trademark deerstalker hat and pipe at the end of Remington Steele (1982).
- Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.
- Her sister, Elizabeth, died in 1978 at age 21. Her death was ruled a suicide by drug overdose.
- Met her husband, Robert Levine, when she took her mother to the hospital and he was the doctor.
- Ex-stepmother of John Tinker and Mark Tinker.
- Daughter of George Tyler Moore, a devout Catholic, and his wife, Marjorie Hackett, an alcoholic.
- Best remembered by the public for her starring role as “Laura Petrie” on The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) and for starring in Mary Tyler Moore (1970).
- In an interview, she stated that her famous “Oh, Rob!” as “Laura Petrie” on The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) was based on the acting style of Nanette Fabray. On Mary Tyler Moore (1970),
- Nanette Fabray played her mother.
- Broke her kneecap after tripping over her adopted dog, Spanky [June 2, 2008].
- Her brother, John, died on December 26, 1991, in Los Angeles at age 47.
- Kent cigarettes was one of the sponsors of The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) and would regularly hand out free cartons of Kents to the cast and crew. During an interview with David Letterman,
- Mary confessed that she didn’t like Kents, so she’d always take her share of the cartons and trade them in at the local store for her preferred brand.
- Though Moore would become inseparable from Edward Asner’s character Lou Grant on the TV sitcom Mary Tyler Moore (1970), both actors first co-starred in Elvis Presley’s final feature
- Change of Habit (1969).
- Close friend of Bernadette Peters.
- Her vision has declined because of her diabetes, and she has had to give up her hobbies, like ballet and horseback riding.
- That ’70s Show (1998) was filmed on the same soundstage as Mary Tyler Moore (1970) was in the 1970s. When she played Christine St. George on “That ’70s Show”, she arrived for her first day’s filming to find a huge WELCOME BACK MARY! banner waiting for her.
- Attended WWE Wrestlemania 6 held in Canada in 1990.
- Is mentioned by name in Peanuts comic strip by Snoopy [9-25-77].
- Her publicist is Alla Plotkin.
- Received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles [September 8, 2011].
- Her favorite episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) is The Dick Van Dyke Show: My Blonde-Haired Brunette (1961).
- Mary Tyler Moore is a descendant of Lt. Col. Lewis T. Moore. While Commanding the 4th Va. Infantry Moore offered his home in Winchester, Va. to be the headquarters for Major General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. From there Jackson planned his Shenandoah Valley Campaign 1861-1862. In the 1960’s the house was purchased and converted into a museum and includes much of Stonewall Jackson’s memorabilia. Mary Tyler Moore helped pay for the restoration, which is now a National Historic Landmark.
- Was awarded “Golden Turkey Award” for “The Ecclesiastical Award for The Worst Performance By An Actor or Actress as a Clergyman or Nun” for her role in Change of Habit (1969). She said she was thrilled to get it.
- Release of the book, “Mary Tyler Moore” by Jason Bonderoff. [1986]
- Release of her book, “Growing Up Again: Life, Loves and, Oh Yeah, Diabetes”. [March 2009]
- She lives in New York, NY in an Upper East Side co-op apartment building facing Central Park.
- This posh building was made famous as being the home of Pale Male (2002), a red tailed hawk who had nested on a ledge there with his mates for over 12 years. [December 2004]
- Release of her autobiography, “After All”. [1996]
- She lives in Millbrook, New York. [October 2003]
- Release of the book, “Mary Tyler Moore” by Margaret L. Finn. [1997]
- Upon suffering a miscarriage while married to Grant Tinker, was how she learned she was diabetic after have routine blood tests.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.