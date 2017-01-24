Governor Mark Dayton Faints During State of State Address

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is reportedly at home, resting home after fainting during his state of the state address, his chief of staff said.

The 69-year-old Democrat collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech on Monday, striking his head on a lectern. He was helped into a back room and appeared to be conscious.

EMTs performed a routine check on the governor at the Capitol and cleared him to leave, Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said in a statement.

The 69-year-old Democrat is home with his family and plans to present his 2017 budget Tuesday morning as planned.

Mark Dayton is an American politician who is the 40th and current Governor of Minnesota, serving since 2011. He was previously a United States Senator for Minnesota from 2001 to 2007, and the Minnesota State Auditor from 1991 to 1995.