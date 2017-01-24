Elderly Dog Bear Freed After 15-Years by Guardians of Rescue

Meet Bear, an elderly dog, who spent 15 years chained up in his owner’s backyard!

Bear, from Suffolk County, New York, had to carry his heavy chain, survive harsh winters outside and received little care from his owner.

Thanks to employees and volunteers at local animal rescue, Bear will no longer be tied to his doghouse…he’s now free!

The Animal rescue group Guardians of Rescue found out about Bear after someone phoned to let them know a dog in Suffolk County looked in need of a dog house.

Watch the heartwarming video which shows his release here!

”We received a call about a dog in need of a dog house,” stated Robert Misseri, founder and president of Guardians of Rescue (GOR). “But when we got there, it was even worse than that. That’s when we discovered the poor dog had spent his whole life attached to a heavy chain. We knew then and there that we had to do something to make a difference in that dog’s life, and so we did.”

Bears owner, who has neither been named nor charged with animal cruelty, agreed to let him go.

He was taken straight to the spa for grooming and has been to dog parks and even an indoor pool.

Despite being a Long Island dog, Bear had never been to the beach. But his carers at the group sought to remedy that.

He reportedly has taken to sitting in front of fireplaces for hours on end.

Bear is up for adoption. Anyone willing to provide him a warm and loving forever home can contact the Guardians of Rescue on its website.