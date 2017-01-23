Donald Trump Administrators Dispute Media Inaugural Attendance Count!

Donald Trump Attacks Media on Turnout and Intelligence Rift!

Trump is disputing media reports which say that the attendance at his recent inauguration was only 250k!

According to Trumps administrative calculations, his Inauguration brought crowds of over a million people.

Perhaps his calculation are valid…250k were supporters of the newly elected president…the remaining 750k in attendance were protestors!

Speaking at CIA headquarters on Saturday, Trump blasted the “dishonest media” for underestimating the numbers who came out to witness his swearing-in as the 45th president on Friday.

In a statement he said…“It looked honestly – it looked like a million and a half people. Whatever it was, it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. And I turn on the thing, and by mistake I get this network, and it showed an empty field. And it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but it’s a lie.”

Later Saturday, White House press secretary contested the numbers and said the crowd was the largest ever at an inauguration.

Photos released by the National Park Service from Trump’s ceremony compared to Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 show a marked difference in the amount of people in the National Mall.

Estimates put the audience at Obama’s swearing-in at 1.8 million people.