Michelle Obama Boards Plane Belonging to Richard Branson
01/23/2017
BBParks
Former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle left Palm Springs Monday.
According to reports, Michelle boarded a private jet belonging to the British billionaire Richard Branson.
Destination unknown….perhaps she was headed to Branson’s 74 acre private paradise known as Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands just north of Virgin Gorda. The island’s land is entirely owned by Sir Richard Branson,
The Branson plane – a Falcon 900EX, was waiting for the Secret Service entourage at the private section of Palm Springs airport.
Michelle Obama was seen boarding while an airport executive confirmed her husband had also left, although it was not clear if it was on the same plane.
Richard Branson Gossip News and Trivia:
- Richard Branson was awarded Knight Bachelor of the Order of the British Empire in the 2000 Queen’s Millennium New
- Years Honors List for his services to entrepreneurship.
- Richard Branson is the owner of The Virgin Group, which has more than 200 entertainment, media and travel companies around the world. Virgin’s interests include an airline, airships, retailing (music, videos and computer games), beverages, cosmetics, clothing, financial services, night clubs, health clubs, internet services, mobile phone services, passenger trains, publishing, record labels (V2 Records), tour operation, film and TV production, and condoms.
- His first business, a used record store, was called “Virgin Records” because it was his first business venture ever.
- When he started his record label, the first artist he signed was his school friend, Mike Oldfield. His album-length composition, “Tubular Bells”, became a multi-million seller after it was used as the theme to the film, The Exorcist (1973).
- Started Virgin Atlantic Airways after a flight he was scheduled for was cancelled. Upon hearing of the cancellation, he quickly had a charter jet liner secured, and invited the passengers of the cancelled flight to fly for free. He jokingly posted a hand-lettered sign above the entryway, reading, “Virgin Atlantic Airways – Flight 1.” Several of the passengers of that flight became investors of the airline. Ironically, just before Virgin Records was purchased in 1992 by the EMI Group, the label was distributed as a stand-alone venture by Atlantic Records in the USA from 1986 to 1992.
- Has opened a chain of bridal shops in England named Virgin Bride.
- Recently registered the business name “Virgin Interplanetary”, in case space travel becomes commercially viable.
- Has expressed interest in opening a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
- Daughter Holly is studying at London’s University College in hopes of becoming a pediatrician.
- Dropped out of school when he was 15.
- Was featured in the Friends (1994) episode, Friends: The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part One (1998), when “Friends” went to London. In the episode, he sold British souvenirs to Joey and Chandler. It had been reported he was very nervous about forgetting his lines but all went well. It was noticeable in all the scenes in the episode, which featured airports or airplanes, show the logo of “Virgin Atlantic”, the airline of Richard Branson.
- Co-founded, with Nelson Mandela and Peter Gabriel, world human rights advocacy group The Elders in July 2007.
- First car he ever owned was a 1968 British Morris Mini-Minor.
- Branson’s Caribbean retreat is called Necker Island which is part of the British Virgin Islands (naturally enough). Purchased in the late 1970s for a reported $200K when it was desolate and uninhabited, the paradise island is part home to his family, his $30m catamaran yacht “Necker Belle” and his battery-powered, 3-seater mini-submarine “Necker Nymph”.
- Ranked #16 on the 1,000 richest people in the UK with earnings of £3,410m, as documented by The Sunday Times “Rich List” (2012) annual supplement.
- Keeps a hammock in his office in which he likes to brainstorm.
- Founded Caroline Records in 1973.
- For the episode of Only Fools and Horses…. (1981) where the Trotters travel to Miami, because they were booked on Virgin Atlantic, Branson wanted a cameo in the episode. David Jason said he was a great publicist, and a charming man, but not among the best actors in the world. Jason assumed he would get free rides and regular upgrades after that, but nothing came of it.
- Is a great fan of the television series, Thunderbirds (1960), and has named a fleet of rescue locomotives for
- Virgin Trains after the Thunderbirds craft. During one of Sylvia Anderson’s many transatlantic trips, she was traveling in a Virgin plane named after Lady Penelope. Unfortunately, the plane broke down and there was a long delay in LA. Mr. Branson did, however, give Sylvia complementary mileage for the delay.
- Is a fan of the star trek franchise and named the his first spacecraft of his Virgin Galactic venture VSS
- Enterprise and the second one VSS Voyager.
- Uncle-in-law of Kate Winslet.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.