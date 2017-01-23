New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LI

The Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium (retractable roof). Watch it on FOX!

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Patriots last won the Super Bowl two years ago, and has won four titles since 2002. The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the Super Bowl championship game for only the second time in team history.

In the Falcons’ only other Super Bowl appearance, they lost in 1999 (in Miami) to the Denver Broncos, winners of last year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco. The Falcons won the National Football Conference title Sunday by overpowering the visiting Green Bay Packers, 44-21.

Super Bowl Facts

The game between the New York Jets and the Baltimore Colts in 1969 was the first time the league used Roman numerals and the official “Super Bowl” name. The Jets went on to beat the Colts 16-7 and Joe Namath continued on a path that would eventually lead him to the Hall of Fame.

SB XLIX was the most watched TV show ever…The Patriots’ last-second victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX was the most watched telecast in television history. The 49th Super Bowl was viewed by 114.4 million viewers.

Super Bowl games don’t include overtime and they never end in ties, but it doesn’t stop fans from tuning in. Nielsen reported over the last ten years (2004-2014) viewership has increased by 22.4 million. The most viewed games are from the last five years, surpassing the most watched program from February 1983 with 106 million viewers–the M*A*S*H finale. Super Bowl XLVIII brought in over 25.3 million tweets generated – between the game, Beyonce’s half-time show, and the ads. While many think football is a man’s game, women’s viewership has increased to an average of 50 million viewers, with females accounting for 46.8 percent of viewership.

Everyone enjoys a good Super Bowl party, especially when there’s food involved. The event is the second-highest day of food consumption after Thanksgiving. Brands like Lays and pizza chains such as Domino’s, Papa Johns, and more sell millions of food for the big day. Guacamole has also become a fan favorite over the years. Approximately 100 million pounds of guacamole will be devoured by fans. Beer consumption has declined over the years, but it’s still one of the most popular beverages during the game.

While most fans are fixated on the players, the coaches are also widely celebrated and adored. For Super Bowl XV, The Raiders’ Tom Flores, of Hispanic descent, became the first minority coach to win the game. In 2007, Tony Dungy became the first Black coach to win the Super Bowl. The Indianapolis Colts coach competed against his friend and protegé Lovie Smith, making them the first two Black coaches to lead the game.