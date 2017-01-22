Madonna Protest Speech Goes on Rant Drops Four F-Bombs

Madonna’s Protest Speech lands her in the middle of an investigation!

The Secret Service has reportedly said that it will open an investigation into Madonna after the singer told the Women’s March on Washington that she had thought about ‘blowing up the White House’.

The music icon caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb four times, sparking a slew of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live.

She went on to speak of her rage at the election result, telling the crowd she had thought a lot about ‘blowing up the White House’ but knew that it ‘wouldn’t change anything’.

Trump Protest Women’s March

The Women’s March extended beyond the United States, as similar protests cropped up around the world over women’s rights and other issues the marchers fear could be under threat from Donald Trump’s presidency.

Although the focus of the day was the Women’s March on Washington, many people attended the hundreds of “sister marches” that occurred around the US and the globe.

Women and men in cities including Sydney, Berlin, London, Paris, Nairobi and Cape Town, marched in solidarity with the marchers in Washington and in opposition to the values they think Trump represents. Read more here

