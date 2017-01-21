Donald Trump and Melania First Dance My Way Video

In his first dance as commander in chief, President-elect Trump at Friday;s Liberty Ball.

Trump took to the dance floor with his absolutely stunning wife Melania. The couple danced to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” courtesy of Nashville based singers Erin Boehme, Nickie Conley and Jason Eskridge belted the tune.

As the song went on, they were joined by Mike Pence and his wife … and then more and more of their family members … we’re told it was a totally organic moment.



Trump’s had a busy night which started at the Liberty and Freedom Balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center — before heading to The Salute To Our Armed Services Ball down the street.

Performers were The Radio City Rockettes, Sam Moore and The Piano Guys.

United States presidential inaugural balls are large social gatherings, both white tie and black tie, held to celebrate the commencement of a new term of the President of the United States. Planned and sanctioned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the official inaugural balls occur throughout the evening of Inauguration Day in the Washington D.C. area and are invitation-only, attended by guests who are issued pre-paid tickets. The President, First Lady, Vice-President and Second Lady, all make personal appearances at each of the inaugural balls held in their honor. Catered food, beverages, and live entertainment performed by national and globally acclaimed musicians are provided at the inaugural balls.

Other inaugural balls, unofficial and often less formal that occur before and on Inauguration Day, are given by state societies, businesses, and private organizations.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are serenaded by Beyoncé at their first inaugural dance at the “Neighborhood Ball” on January 20, 2009.