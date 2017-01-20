“A Dog’s Purpose” Movie Cancelled Due to PETA Concerns

Thanks to TMZ, there will be no premiere for “A Dog’s Purpose!”

Why, you ask…. The studio that produced “A Dog’s Purpose” is still reeling from the video the celebrity gossip news website posted showing it’s animal star in distress, and there’s worry PETA might create an embarrassing or even violent scene.

Amblin and Universal studios are still reviewing footage that syncs up with the video we posted to determine what happened to Hercules when he clearly was recoiling as his trainer tried pulling him into the water.

The studio says that the dog is fine and was never abused.

The studios know lots of people are upset after seeing the video and there’s particular concern about PETA.

The studios have also canceled the press junkets. Read more at TMZ.com

ABOUT “A Dog’s Purpose”

On January 18, 2017, a video surfaced showing footage taken from the set of the film. The video shows a German Shepherd named Hercules being dragged into rushing water while visibly resisting. The dog is subsequently submerged in the water while a voice on set can be heard saying “cut it”, and various people are then seen rushing towards the dog.

The American Humane Association, which ensures that animals are not harmed in entertainment productions, announced that its representative on set had been suspended over the incident, and that the incident is under further investigation. PETA called for a boycott of the film. Actor Josh Gad, who was not on set during the making of the movie, claimed he was “shaken and sad to seen any animal put in a situation against its will”.

Director Lasse Hallström stated on Twitter that he “did not witness” the actions in the video, and was “very disturbed” by the footage. Amblin Entertainment released a statement in regards to the incident, saying that “[o]n the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot”, and that “Hercules is happy and healthy”.