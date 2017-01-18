Russell Wilson Spotted in Beverly Hills Following Playoff Loss

Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson was seen out and about in Beverly Hills just days after his hopes for a trip to the Super Bowl was crushed by the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL quarterback and his pregnant wife Ciara are reportedly expected their “bundle of joy” sometime around the end of March.

Wilson and Ciara began dating in early 2015. They and announced their engagement on March 11, 2016. They were married on July 6, 2016, at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They reside in Bellevue, Washington with their two Great Danes, Prince and Naomi. On October 25, 2016, they announced they were expecting their first child

The race to Super Bowl LI is on, with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers having advanced to the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI — which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston, More at ESPN.com.

AFC – NFC Playoffs

No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 22 @ 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 22 @ 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

Russell Wilson Gossip News and Trivia:

He has an older brother, Harrison IV, and a younger sister, Anna.

Quarterback for the North Carolina State University Wolfpack 2008-2010, graduating with a BA degree in Communication in three years.

Nephew of April Woodard.

Led the NCAA in Passing Efficiency Rating (191.8) and Total Yards per Play (9.1) in 2011.

Quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, 2012-present.

Selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft (75th overall selection).

Quarterback at North Carolina State University (2008-2010) and University of Wisconsin (2011).

Played minor league baseball with the Tri-City Dust Devils in the Northwest League (2010) and the Asheville Tourists in the South Atlantic League.

Selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 4th round of the June 2010 major league baseball amateur draft.

Russell is the starting Quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and has led the team to two consecutive Super Bowls.

