Bed Bugs Infestation: Atlantis Resorts in the Bahamas Faces Lawsuit
01/18/2017
BBParks
The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas is facing a lawsuit after a woman claims received horrific bites which she says she got from a bed bug swarm.
Unfortunately, for the popular vacation resort, she has a skin crawling video to support her claims.
Cindi Avila reportedly checked into the hotel in January 2016. She was shocked when she woke up only to discover that she had numerous bites all over her body.
Avila says the bites were the result of a bed bug infestation which erupted in her room. She blames the resort hotel for failing to change the bed skirt.
In the lawsuit she is seeking damages for mental anguish and medical costs.
According to an Atlantis Resort rep, they “immediately took the room out of service and followed proper protocol by having the property’s professional pest company to eradicate the problem.”
They also compensated Avila for her stay and offer to reimburse her for her medical expenses… Apparently she’s going for the big bucks and has refused their offer.
Myth: “Sleep Tight, Don’t Let the Bedbugs Bite” found its origin in the early 1700s, and it is a reminder to tighten the ropes on the bed before sleeping. The “bedbug” is the bed wrench, so “don’t let the bedbugs bite” means to be careful and don’t pinch your fingers on the wrench.
Bed bug facts
- Bed bugs are small, oval insects that feed by sucking blood from humans or animals. Bedbugs do not fly.
- Bed bugs can live anywhere in the home. They can live in cracks in furniture or in any type of textile, including upholstered furniture. They are most common in beds, including the mattress, box springs, and bed frames.
- Bed bugs are most active at night. They may bite any exposed areas of skin while an individual is sleeping.
- Common locations for bedbug bites are the face, neck, hands, and arms.
- A bed bug bite is painless and is generally not noticed. The bites may be mistaken for a rash of another cause.
- Small, flat, or raised bumps on the skin are the most common sign. Symptoms include redness, swelling, and itching.
- Typically, no treatment is required for bedbug bites. If itching is severe, steroid creams or oral antihistamines may be used for symptom relief.
- Home remedies for bed bug bites include measures to combat itching, such as oatmeal baths or cool compresses.
- Fecal stains, egg cases, and shed skins (exuviae) of bedbugs in crevices and cracks on or near beds are suggestive that bedbugs may be present, but only observing the bugs themselves can confirm an active infestation. A professional pest-control company may be required to help identify and remove bedbugs from the home. Continue Reading
