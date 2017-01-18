Bed Bugs Infestation: Atlantis Resorts in the Bahamas Faces Lawsuit

The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas is facing a lawsuit after a woman claims received horrific bites which she says she got from a bed bug swarm.

Unfortunately, for the popular vacation resort, she has a skin crawling video to support her claims.

Cindi Avila reportedly checked into the hotel in January 2016. She was shocked when she woke up only to discover that she had numerous bites all over her body.

Avila says the bites were the result of a bed bug infestation which erupted in her room. She blames the resort hotel for failing to change the bed skirt.

In the lawsuit she is seeking damages for mental anguish and medical costs.

According to an Atlantis Resort rep, they “immediately took the room out of service and followed proper protocol by having the property’s professional pest company to eradicate the problem.”

They also compensated Avila for her stay and offer to reimburse her for her medical expenses… Apparently she’s going for the big bucks and has refused their offer.

Myth: “Sleep Tight, Don’t Let the Bedbugs Bite” found its origin in the early 1700s, and it is a reminder to tighten the ropes on the bed before sleeping. The “bedbug” is the bed wrench, so “don’t let the bedbugs bite” means to be careful and don’t pinch your fingers on the wrench.

Bed bug facts