Unidentified Man Shot Near LAX After High Speed Chase

An unidentified man armed with a hatchet has been shot and killed during a high speed car chase in Los Angeles.

The chase began in El Segundowas and ended on the north side of LAX, near Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard was caught on video.

The news video shows the suspect in a white SUV boxed in by two police cars. Officers have their weapons drawn.

The man quickly climbs out the car window and as he steps onto the hood of a police cruiser, officers fire more than half a dozen shots and he drops to the ground.

According to news sources, the suspect died on the spot.

FYI: How frequently do suspects in high speed LA car chases escape?

You see car chases on the news in LA all the time. Do suspects ever escape, or is it just a matter of time? Are there any good predictors of success (IE, once there’s a helicopter on scene, it’s all over)

A Retired cop and criminal justice professor, Reno Police Department says…

“It is very difficult to evade the police once a police aircraft has spotted the vehicle. The aircraft can track the vehicle almost anywhere and direct ground units in without the fleeing driver’s knowledge. Los Angeles has quite a few aircraft available and airborne at any one time, so evasion in that area is especially difficult. In other parts of the country that don’t have the airborne resources available in LA, it’s a lot easier to evade the police.” Read more here