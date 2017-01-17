Man Arrested for Trolling Justin Bieber’s Female Fans

A man was taken into and remains in custody for allegedly trolling the Internet for young female Justin Bieber fans.

The internet troller, Bryan Asrary, allegedly found a 9-year-old girl back in 2014 who was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Asrary direct messaged the girl and said he knew Bieber and said he could arrange a text meeting.

The pervert then pretended to be Bieber, and demanded the girl send nude photos of herself and threatened to hurt her if she refused.

The girl complied with his request and sent nude selfies and video.

This isn’t the first time Asrary was involved in a similar incident. Last year he allegedly contacted the girl with similar threats in which he to publish and broadcast the photos she had sent him unless she sent more. She told her mom, and the cops got involved.

According to cops, they confronted Asrary and he confessed to extorting the girl and other victims around the country into sending him nude photos.

He’s facing extortion, child porn and other charges.

In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on-topic discussion, often for the troll’s amusement.

This sense of both the noun and the verb troll is associated with Internet discourse, but also has been used more widely. Media attention in recent years has equated trolling with online harassment. For example, the mass media have used troll to mean “a person who defaces Internet tribute sites with the aim of causing grief to families.” In addition, depictions of trolling have been included in popular fictional works, such as the HBO television program The Newsroom, in which a main character encounters harassing persons online and tries to infiltrate their circles by posting negative sexual comments.