Thomas Markle Drunk When Arrested for Holding Gun
01/16/2017
BBParks
Actress Meghan Markle’s older brother Thomas Markle Jr, 50, was arrested late on Thursday at the home in Grants Pass, Oregon which he shares with his girlfriend of two months, Darlene Blount.
According to the celebrity gossip rumor mill, Thomas Jr’s younger brother Bobby Lucero, 35, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said in a statement that his sibling has been going through a tough time and is truly sorry for what happened.
Thomas Markle, 50, was taken into custody after the row which is said to have escalated into violence. He has since apologized for the incident, saying: ‘I am incredibly sorry for my actions and I’m especially sorry to everyone affected by my drinking’.
- For a scene in A Lot Like Love (2005), the 2nd A.D. had to teach her how to drive stick-shift, just an hour before filming.
- Attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre and International Relations.
- After graduating, she worked for the U.S Embassy in Buenos Aires.
- Her mother is African American and her father is of Dutch and Irish ancestry.
- Daughter of Thomas W. Markle, director of photography on Married with Children (1987).
- She was born on the same day as her Suits (2011) co-star Abigail Spencer: August 4, 1981.
- Separated from her husband of 20 months Trevor Engelson. [May 2013]
- In a relationship with Prince Harry Windsor, son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. ‘Royal’ reporter Camilla Tominey of the UK’s Sunday Express broke the story.
- Is an avid foodie whose culinary skills were weaved into her character Rachel’s homely skills in Suits (2011).
- Runs her own food blog website “The Tig” which she launched in May 2014 for those with a discerning palate and hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty. The website name was inspired by the Italian red wine “Tignanello”.
- Her paternal half-sister Samantha Grant is 16 years older.
- Counts American businesswoman and network executive Bonnie Hammer as a major mentor for her career both on and off screen.
