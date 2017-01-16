Bikers Desend on Washington for Trump Inaguration

BIKERS FOR TRUMP Vow to Defend Trump Inauguration – Form Wall of Protection!

More than 5,000 bikers are expected to descend on Washington, DC, for the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday in a dramatic display of support.

Chris Cox, 48, is organizing what he hopes will be a sizeable rally for America’s pro-Trump bikers, complete with musical performances and speakers.

According to Cox, ‘In the event that they are needed, they will form a wall of meat,’ he told Fox & Friends Saturday, adding that while the group is non-violent, they would stand up to any dangerous protesters. ‘They’ll be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and they’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone tries to break through police barriers,’ he said.

Chris Cox Founder Message:

Please help support- Bikers For Trump- at Trumps Presidential inauguration. We have the only pro- Trump permits for the inauguration. Anti Trump groups have gobbled up all other areas and are actively preparing and advertising for people to join their effort to cause chaos and mayhem. Remember the Bikers For Trump standing toe to toe against black lives matters and shoulder to shoulder with law-enforcement at the RNC in Cleveland, Ohio. We need financial help for the following things: SET UP and TEARDOWN OF A TWO DAY PROGRAM.

STAGE/ TABLES/ CHAIRS/GENERATORS/ TENTS/ SOUND EQUIPMENT/ SOUND TECHNICIAN/ PORTAPOTTIES/ FIRST AID/ PRINT MATERIALS ECT.

We need overnight security to keep eyes on our motorcycles.

We need need to clean up the park grounds two days.

Our funds are on empty. We need your help to ensure that we have the needed resources.

Please only donate if you can afford it, otherwise you can purchase a Bikers For Trump t-shirt. @ Bikersfortrump2016.com