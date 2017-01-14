No Traditional License Plate on Donald Trump’s Motorcade

President-elect Donald Trump is overturning an inaugural tradition!

According to Inaugural committee spokesman, Boris Eshteyn, Trump has opted not to have special license plates on the vehicle motorcade that will take him from the Capitol to the White House after he is sworn in as the as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017.

Trump becomes the first new President to do so since Herbert Hoover’s inauguration in 1929.

Inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn told The Wall Street Journal there are “no plans” for special plates, declining to elaborate.

Similar to Air Force One and Marine One, the president’s limousine is marked with a District of Columbia license plate No. 1, with the vice president’s car bearing a No. 2.

Too many, this may seem like “no big deal.” However, collectors consider the plates precious – just a few dozen people own one of each plate issued at every inauguration since Franklin Roosevelt was sworn in in 1933. The exception was 1945, when an inauguration parade was skipped due to World War II austerity measures.

Plates from Roosevelt’s inaugurals sell at auction at prices from $4,000 to $12,000, and those from more recent events, such as the plates affixed to Vice President Joe Biden’s car in 2009, recently listed for $1,499 on eBay, the Journal reported. The plates from other vehicles in the parade – like police motorcycles ($399 for one from Bill Clinton’s first inaugural in 1993) – and those bearing signs of use or fading (such as one from Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985, for $69.95) – can be considerably less.

