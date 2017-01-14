Jennifer Holliday Backs Out Of Inaugural Day Performance
01/14/2017
“Dreamgirls” star Jennifer Holliday has becomes the latest to pulled the plug on her Donald Trump Inaugural day performance.
The decision was made after taking some serious heat from the LGBT community.
According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Holliday was set to sing Thursday at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” at the Lincoln Memorial.
She considered her performance to be one “for the people.” Read Statement Here
Jennifer Holliday then did a complete 180 on the performance after she says she read an article about how disappointed her gay fans were in the announced show.
She announced the turnabout in a letter provided to The Wrap. She wrote, in part:
“Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
“In light of the information pointed out to me via the Daily Beast article on yesterday, my only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” – Jennifer Holliday
“I’m not singing for Donald Trump; I’m singing to welcome the people of America,” she told Billboard, in an interview Friday defending the decision. “He cannot be the only face that’s gonna represent us. And just to have all white people up there singing is not going to be a fair representation either. So you’re just saying don’t go? Really? I’m just very disheartened by it that it would be so much hate.”
