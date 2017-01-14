Jennifer Holliday Backs Out Of Inaugural Day Performance

“Dreamgirls” star Jennifer Holliday has becomes the latest to pulled the plug on her Donald Trump Inaugural day performance.

The decision was made after taking some serious heat from the LGBT community.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Holliday was set to sing Thursday at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” at the Lincoln Memorial.

She considered her performance to be one "for the people."

Jennifer Holliday then did a complete 180 on the performance after she says she read an article about how disappointed her gay fans were in the announced show.

She announced the turnabout in a letter provided to The Wrap. She wrote, in part: