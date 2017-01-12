Replacement Shakes vs Meals

The Edge A Meal Replacement Shake Has Over A Meal!

Meal replacement shakes, also known as liquid meal replacements, diet shakes or protein shakes are gradually finding a way into our hearts and stomachs now that practically everyone is busy and there’s little or no time to take a break and eat regular meals for breakfast, lunch and even dinner. They are fast, very convenient, handy and of course, pretty tasty. What more, because they have this almost perfect nutritional content, they come recommended for healthy weight loss and maintenance. You can consider replacing your regular meals with meal shakes once in a while for the following reasons;

Whole Nutrition

Meal replacement shakes are nutritious; they are specially prepared to give a highly nutritive but low calorie value unlike regular meals that may be lacking in a particular nutrient or have too much of another. A pack contains full foods in the right proportions plus the extra boost of vitamins and minerals. Taking a bottle or cup is like having all you need in a drink especially in situations where it is impossible to prepare regular meals.

Weight Loss

Meal replacement shakes have a protein base to sustain you all day long. This also means that while you’re idle, your metabolism is in form to keep the calories burning, such is protein’s power. Regular meals have classes of food in sometimes unhealthy proportions that cannot be avoided. With protein shakes, you also get to fill full for longer and this reduces your likelihood of reaching out for a snack in between and so your calories consumption is kept in check. A regular intake of protein shakes reduces your susceptibility to storing excess carbohydrates as fats and can therefore help you achieve a certain weight goal and maintain a stable weight in the long run.

Handy

Meal replacement shakes are very practical and convenient than any other meal in hurried situations. This is one advantage replacement shakes have over normal meals. You only have to grab and go in as little time as it takes to open the door. For those that require a little fixing, it can be done without any fuss on the go, at work or in school. You can always stock up during regular shopping. With the ease of consumption that shakes provide, you can stop worrying about having to skip meals because you’re busy.

Check every package before you purchase or drink up.

Avoid shakes that are loaded with sugars, fats and other unhealthy additives for taste or flavour’s sake.

For perfect results, especially where weight loss and maintenance is concerned, combine meal replacement shakes with a sound nutrition and exercise plan. Consistency is the key to seeing and maintaining weight loss goals results.

You and Your Doctor

You need to be in synchronization with your doctor if you want to switch to meal replacement shakes, particularly if you have a peculiar medical condition or certain allergies. Also, like any weight loss program will advise, consult your doctor or dietician and ask questions that might be peculiar to you.