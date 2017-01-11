California Inmate Gets Transgender Surgery on the House

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence at Mill Creek State Prison in California has become the first inmate to have gender confirmation surgery paid for by a state.

Inmate Shiloh Heavenly Quine, 57, had the surgery in San Francisco Thursday. Upon her release from the hospital, she will be transferred to a women’s prison.

In 2015, she won the right to the surgery after a hard-fought court settlement .



According to reports, as part of the settlement, the state also agreed to create new policies in California allowing other inmates to apply to a six-member committee for gender confirmation surgery. In addition, the state agreed to supply clothing and some accessories in prison consistent with an inmate’s gender identity.

Quine who is serving a life sentence without the any possibility of parole was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for ransom. She and an accomplice kidnapped and fatally shot 33-year-old Shahid Ali Baig, a father of three, in Los Angeles in 1980, and took $80 and his car.

“For too long, institutions have ignored doctors and casually dismissed medically necessary and life-saving care for transgender people just because of who we are,” Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center, which represents Quine, said in a statement.

The state was legally required to pay for the operation, said Terry Thornton, spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections.

“The 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires that prisons provide inmates with medically necessary treatment for medical and mental health conditions including inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria,” she said in a statement.