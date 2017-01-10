Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof, the man convicted for the racially motivated mass murder in a South Carolina church in 2015, has been sentenced to death.

Roof, now 22, from Colombia, South Carolina, showed little regret while on trial for murdering 9 black worshipers during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church back in June 17, 2015.

In December 2016, Roof was convicted in federal court of all 33 federal hate crime charges against him stemming from the shooting; he was sentenced to death for those crimes the following month.

The recent trial was held in South Carolina state court. He faced on nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He represented himself.

It jury of twelve deliberated for just 3 hours to return their verdict.

On the evening of June 17, 2015, a mass shooting took place at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, United States. During a routine Bible study at the church, a white man about 21 years old, later identified as Dylann Roof, opened fire with a handgun, killing nine people. Roof was unemployed and living in largely African-American Eastover at the time of the attack.

Motivation

According to a childhood friend, Roof went on a rant about the shooting of Trayvon Martin and the 2015 Baltimore protests that were sparked by the death of Freddie Gray while Gray was in police custody. He also often claimed that “blacks were taking over the world”. Roof reportedly told friends and neighbors of his plans to kill people, including a plot to attack the College of Charleston, but his claims were not taken seriously.

One image from his Facebook page showed him wearing a jacket decorated with two obsolete flags used as emblems among American white supremacist movements, those of Rhodesia (present-day Zimbabwe) and apartheid-era South Africa. Another online photo showed Roof sitting on the hood of his car with an ornamental license plate with a Confederate flag on it. According to his roommate, Roof expressed his support of racial segregation in the United States and had intended to start a civil war.

One of the friends who briefly hid Roof’s gun away from him said, “I don’t think the church was his primary target because he told us he was going for the school. But I think he couldn’t get into the school because of the security … so I think he just settled for the church.” An African-American friend of his said that he never witnessed Roof expressing any racial prejudice, but also said that a week before the shooting, Roof had confided in him that he would commit a shooting at the college.

On the day he was captured (June 18, 2015), Roof confessed to committing the Charleston attack with the intention of starting a race war, and reportedly told investigators he almost did not go through with his mission because members of the church study group had been so nice to him.

Federal prosecutors said in August 2016 that Roof was "self-radicalized" online, instead of adopting his white supremacist ideology "through his personal associations or experiences with white supremacist groups or individuals or others".

