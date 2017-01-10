What are the best hooks for your essay?

Best hooks for essays

Nowadays, it becomes harder and harder to write attractive and interesting essays. Most people don't have enough time, knowledge, and experience for this task. One of the most efficient techniques is using hooks. Let's see how it works.

Five best hooks for your essay

Quotations of famous people. People like to read what famous, authoritative, and influential people say. It can support your argument and create a powerful hook. However, it is important to find the right hook that is relevant to your story. For example, the Barack Obama’s quotes about education, personal growth, and career building will be perfect for such topic as “How does good education help in the future career?”

The anecdote. It is another way to draw attention to your subject. For this purpose, you can create a new anecdote based on your story or use the relevant ready-made one. Meanwhile, don't use hackneyed anecdotes, they will not work. You need to find the topical yet original and funny anecdote. For example, if you write about safety measures, it will be a great idea to start your essay with the anecdote about injuries that occurred as a result of not following the procedure. A rhetorical question. Ask your audience the question. When you ask the right one, people read the entire story to find out your answer. This hook, as well the rest ones, must be topical and interesting to your readers. But, don't ask silly or useless questions; they will alienate readers and show your incompetence. A good sample of the rhetorical question is "What is the matter with children nowadays?" Interesting fact or definition. Using this hook, you must surprise the reader with something new; some unknown fact or uncommon definition. For instance, when you write about famous person, you can reveal some hidden information about his childhood. Historical facts always work great, but try to avoid disputable moments at the begging of your essay. Set a scene. The purpose of some types of essay, like the descriptive one, is to draw the vivid image in the reader's mind. They don't need as many evidence as the analytical essay, but it uses feelings, senses, and emotions. That is why, you can impress your readers with the intriguing scene that will help to understand the future story.

You can use any of these helpful techniques in your essay. They will help you to make a recognizable paperwork and keep the reader's attention to the end.