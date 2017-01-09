Suspects in Custody for Kim Kardashian Jewel Heist in Paris

French authorities, who were investigating the Kim Kardashian robbery case, have taken 17 suspects and a mound of evidence into custody for the October jewel heist.

Paris police announced the arrests of suspects ranging in age from 23 to 72, all of whom were known for prior robberies and crimes. The alleged thieves were picked up in Paris as well as the eastern suburbs of Raincy and Vincenne during a sting operation.

During the morning raids, authorities uncovered a stash of firearms, plus about 140,000 euros ($147,500) in cash.

According to sources, one of the suspects is a limo driver frequently used by the Kardashians when they are in Paris. Police reportedly think that he may have divulged information about her whereabouts the night she was robbed.

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room by a gang of men disguised as police officers at a luxury private mansion in Paris who made off with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.