Golden Globe Awards Nominees and Winners

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is an award event honoring the best in film and American television of 2016, and took place on January 8, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Sing Street”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” *WINNER
Ruth Negga – “Loving”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER
Joel Edgerton – “Loving”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening – “20th Century Women:
Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini’
“Sing”
“Zootopia” *WINNER
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”
Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”
Best Original Score
“Moonlight”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Arrival”
“Lion”
“Hidden Figures”
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”
“City of Stars” – “La La Land” *WINNER
“Faith” – “Sing”
“Gold” – “Gold”
“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Divines” – (France)
“Elle” – (France) *WINNER
“Neruda” – (Chile)
“The Salesman” – (Iran/France)
“Toni Erdmann” – (Germany)
Best TV series – Drama
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game Of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”
Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” *WINNER
Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER
Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
“Atlanta” *WINNER
“black-ish”
“Mozart In The Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” *WINNER
Nick Nolte – “Graves”
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”
Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” *WINNER
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“American Crime”
“The Dresser”
“The Night Manager”
“The Night Of”
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”
Mandy Moore – “This is Us”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Lithgow – “The Crown”
Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”
John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”
Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”
