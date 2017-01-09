Golden Globe Awards Nominees and Winners

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is an award event honoring the best in film and American television of 2016, and took place on January 8, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” *WINNER

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women:

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini’

“Sing”

“Zootopia” *WINNER

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”

Best Original Score

“Moonlight”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City of Stars” – “La La Land” *WINNER

“Faith” – “Sing”

“Gold” – “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Divines” – (France)

“Elle” – (France) *WINNER

“Neruda” – (Chile)

“The Salesman” – (Iran/France)

“Toni Erdmann” – (Germany)

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Game Of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” *WINNER

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Atlanta” *WINNER

“black-ish”

“Mozart In The Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” *WINNER

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” *WINNER

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”