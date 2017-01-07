Om Puri, Renowned Indian Actor Passes Away the Age of 66
01/07/2017
Indian character actor Om Puri, who worked in films both home and abroad, died Friday in the western city of Mumbai. He was 66.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leading movie stars tweeted condolence messages shortly after Mr. Puri’s death was announced.
‘‘The artists will all miss him, and it’s a big loss to the industry. His name was taken along the great artists of the world, not just India,’’ film director Prakash Jha said.
Mr. Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films. More News Here
- Although an Indian Citizen he was created and invested, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, OBE (Honorary) in 2004 for services to The British Film Industry.
- Starred in the shelved movie P.N.J.Films “Jan Gun Man”(1997) Starring Om Puri,Arif Rizvi,Narendra Jha,Ravish Kumar, Sadhu Meher,Raza Murad,Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Music by Bappi Lahiri, Produced by Nishikant Jha, Directed by Arvind Rajan Das.
- Starred in the shelved movie Shalimar International’s “Jaidev”(1995) Starring Om Puri,Ashish Vidyarthi,Aruna Irani,Arun Bakshi,Gulshan Grover,Mohan Joshi, Music by Anand Milind, Produced by Ashok.K. Ranglani, Vijay.K.Ranglani, Directed by Raj .N. Sippy.
- Starred in the shelved movie Ramkrishna Productions “Raktapaat”(1995) Starring Dharmendra ,Somy Ali, Rajat Kumar, (Replaced Divya Kumar),Om Puri,Deepak Zaveri,Sadashiv Amrapurkar,Asrani, Bharat Bhushan,Tiku Talsania,Shiva, Harish Patel,Shashi Puri. Music by Vijay Singh, Produced by Deepak Joshi, Directed by Vijaideep.
- Starred in M.J. Films “Ittefaq”( Previously titled Waqia)(1996)Starring Chandrachur Singh (Replaced Sanjay Kapoor),Namrata Shirodkar(Replaced Karishma Kapoor)Suman Raganathan(Replaced Ramya Krishna),Om Puri, Mink, Danny Denzongpa,Lyrics by Gulzar, Music by A.R. Rahman, Produced by Milan. C. Jhaveri,Bishun. B. Singh, Directed by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
- Starred in the shelved movie P.N.J. Films “Kasam Tirange Ki” (1999) Starring Jaya Pradha, Om Puri,Ayub Khan,Indrani Bannerjee,Shoaib Khan,Raza Murad,Kiran Kumar,Kader Khan,Music by Bappi Lahiri,Produced by Nishikant Jha, Directed by Swaroop Kumar,Reels:5.
- Has a a elder brother named Ved Puri. Ved had four boys who came to live with Om in Bombay. Eldest son Bobby was a trainee chef with the Horizon Hotel in Juhu.Then Bobby worked as a chef in Pune’s Shantai Hotel. Bobby then decided to try his hand in real estate. He now lives in Pune with his wife and son. The second son of Ved Puri is Vicky Puri. Vicky is married with a daughter and manages a resort in Pune. The third son of Ved is Yash Ved Puri (Rinku) who use to work in the special effects department in television.Yash worked on Mahabharat. Yash also wrote a episode for CID television serial. Yash passed away from a cardiac arrest in 2014 at the age of 40. Yash was at a party dancing when he had the attack. He left a wife and 2 children. Ved Puri fourth son in Rocky Puri. Rocky works as a chef in the famous Indigo restaurant in Bombay.
- He was engaged to Seema Sawhni, daughter of director Shaheed Latif.
- Was engaged to costume designer Mala Dey.
- Was engaged to Mala Dey. Sister of world famous lawyer Subhash Shah.
Om had 8 brothers and sisters who all died in their childhood due to various diseases and lack of proper diagnosis and medical facilities. Om had a elder sister named Vedvati.She was married with a daughter. She also passed away at a young age due to sickness.Om only remember’s some of their names.Gyan, Kabli and Baby. These are the names he heard his mother mention.
- He was engaged to Jyoti Deshpande. Sister of writer Govind Deshpande.
Starred in the shelved movie,Bappi Sonie Productions “Tere Pyar Ki Kasam”(2001) Starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty,Mahima Chaudhary,Tarun Khanna,Hrishita Bhatt,Om Puri, Shivaji Satam,Kabir Bedi,Music by Anu Malik, Produced by Shagun Wagh,Sanjay Jumani,Bhappi Sonie,Saagrika, Shakti Sonie, Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
- Starred in the shelved movie “Daini” (1999) (Previously titled Sorciere) Starring Om Puri, Pallavi Joshi,Sofi Marcon. Directed by Kajal Chowdhury , The film was set in the western districts of West Bengal and in Chhotanagpur, Bihar. The story centres around the Santhal tribals and the witchcraft which they still practise. Marie Claire a young French woman studying anthropology wants to write a book about them and meets Sambit Banerjee, a professor at Calcutta University. The two of them meet Samuel Tudu an educated Santhal who has converted to Christianity. When the tribals persecute Dhani, a local woman accused of witchcraft, Marie Claire and Tudu, with the help of the local police manage to save the woman from being crippled and burnt to death.
- Starred in the shelved movie The Fine Arts “Khajuraho”(2000) Starring Raveena Tandon,Deepti Bhatnagar,Pooja Batra,Sharad Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Divya Dutta,Bikram Saluja,Om Puri, Music Anu Malik, Produced by Sunil Bohra, Directed by Aruna Raje.
- Starred in the shelved movie Mark Films International”s “Samna” (1996) Starring Ayub Khan, Deepti Bhatnagar,Om Puri,Mohan Joshi,Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Music by Anu Malik, Directed by Gurudev Bhalla. Reels:7.
- Starred in a shelved movie Kamna Arts ”Kashmakash” (Faraar) co-starring Juhi Chawla ,Pooja Batra, Mayuri Kango, Om Puri, Alok Nath,Raju Kher, Karminder Kaur, Neeraj Vohra, Produced by Jimmy Nirula,Maan Singh Deep.The film was directed by Priyadarshan and 90% of it was completed. Akshay Kumar did a cameo appearance in the film.
- Naseeruddin Shah suggested Om Puri use the screen name “Vinamra Kumar” or ‘Antim Khanna. Om Puri rejected both. Om Puri was scared he would be mistaken for Om Shivpuri due to both having similar sounding names.
- In one or two of his first films he was actually billed as ‘Vilom Puri’ and ‘Azdak Puri’, both names he considered and then wisely discarded, finally deciding that the one his parents thought up was indeed the best.
