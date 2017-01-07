Om Puri, Renowned Indian Actor Passes Away the Age of 66

Indian character actor Om Puri, who worked in films both home and abroad, died Friday in the western city of Mumbai. He was 66.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leading movie stars tweeted condolence messages shortly after Mr. Puri’s death was announced.

‘‘The artists will all miss him, and it’s a big loss to the industry. His name was taken along the great artists of the world, not just India,’’ film director Prakash Jha said.

Mr. Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films. More News Here

