Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram
01/07/2017
BBParks
Kim Kardashian has returned to social media and according to the celebrity gossip rumor mill… her popularity has increased even more than ever before.
The reality star diva reportedly started posting, sharing and tweeting messages and photos via TWITTER, Instagram and Snapchat.
According to sources, she nearly set a record with 42.8 million views within a 24 hour period.
Kim Kardashian Social Media Statistics:
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) Twitter:
-
Followers: 49 391 581
-
Following: 106
-
Tweets: 22 493
- Followers: 89,876,137
- Following: 103
- Pictures Uploaded: 3,627
- Avg Daily Followers: 34,563
- Full Name: Kim Kardashian West
