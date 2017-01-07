Chris Brown Banned from all Life Time Fitness Facilities FOREVER!

Life Time Fitness Center has reportedly banned singer Chris Brown from ever step foot into any of their 100 locations.

According to the celebrity gossip rumor mill, Brown and his crew were at the gym playing basketball. They had loud music blaring, they were cursing and make hurling insults.

They were ask them to refrain from all the above which caused the singer to go ballistic. Their lack of cooperation led the manager to say “hasta la vista baby” and don’t come back.

Model Pleads Not Guilty Invasion of Privacy

The rowdy crew did leave however, Brown took it upon his classless self to spit on the floor on his way out.

A rep for the fitness company said that “Chris’ actions, behavior and aggression toward their staff was completely unacceptable and they’ve got no place for it.”

Related Archives:

Fitness Trainer Gains and Loses Seventy Pounds

Utah trainer fitness trainer Drew Manning has been on a mission to get more personal with his clients. In order to do so…Manning Gained 70 lbs so that he could better understand his clients’ struggles and loses it all in six months. Amazing Transformation Here

Chris Brown Gossip News and Trivia:

“Haters keep on hating, cause somebody’s gotta do it”.

Everything is good, I’m definitely – me personally and mentally – I’m a great guy now. I’m more of a person who is definitely more positive.

I’m in the studio, back and forth, continuously, just having fun. I’m going to continue to make great dance videos and just be me.

The new album is called ‘F.A.M.E.’: Forgiving All My Enemies. Basically, just being able to witness my success, failure and success again. Being able to see me going from my best times to my worst times and being able to overcome it and growing into a man, as I was doing it.

[on the GMA incident]: Yes, I got very emotional and I apologize for acting like that. I felt like, ‘OK, they told us this just so they can get us on the show so they can exploit me.’ I kind of took it very, very hard. And I kept my composure throughout the interview, although you could see me upset, you know. I kept my composure and did my performances, and when I got back, I just let off, like, steam in the back.

[on writing the song “Disturbia” which he later gave to Rihanna] It’s fun being creative and even if you have a concept in your head to write about, you can write it and give it to someone else because it might not personally fit you, but it might be an idea you have. So with (Rihanna) that was an idea I had. I just wanted to go totally left and kind of weird, and that’s what I threw at her. (2008).

[on Justin Bieber] He reminds me a lot of me when I was younger. I kind of try and be the big brother and make him go the right way and have a great time.

As a 23-year-old young entertainer, I want the world to see my art and hopefully be inspired by it, promote positivity with what I do now – with painting, with fashion, with directing, with creativity as far as videos and cinema. I want to have people admire that and hopefully have people follow in my footsteps.

Symphonic Love does programmes in schools, like with my school back home. Musical programmes and helping kids with disabilities. I do a lot of stuff with Best Buddies that coexists with that. The name comes from a tattoo that I’ve got – something that’s over my heart right now. So my heart is where it’s at. The tattoo “symphonic love” encompasses the positivity of what I’m trying to do – uplifting humanity.