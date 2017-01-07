Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line After Incident on Mini Golf Course

A Carnival cruise passenger is suing the cruise line after claiming that while playing mini-golf on the ship he tripped and fell over a loose border on the course.

The passenger identified as Dzung Tran says he suffered numerous injuries … the worst of which was to his arm.

Tran was aboard the ship Carnival Splendor when the incident occurred. He claims he was impaled by a club which tore a major artery in his upper arm.



See Photos here

In his lawsuit he claims that the golf course was poorly maintained and not built to code and yes, you guessed it…He is seeking a hefty amount!